Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 344 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APH opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.