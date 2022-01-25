Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

