Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.