SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Shares of CNRG opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29.

