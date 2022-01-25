Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

