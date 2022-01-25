Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 127,829 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,829 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

