Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $704,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

