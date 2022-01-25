Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 152.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 667.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 291,315 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

