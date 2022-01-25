B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 545 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 545 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,009,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 45,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $300.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.94.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

