Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.