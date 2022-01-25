Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,170 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIM stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

