Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,102 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

