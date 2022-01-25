Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 898 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

