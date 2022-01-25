Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 137 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,030,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

