Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,904 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $220.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.