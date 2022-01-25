Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 296,991 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of WestRock worth $85,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of WRK opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

