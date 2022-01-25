Qtron Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $890,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,209,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,849,000 after buying an additional 236,902 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,529,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,564,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 54.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 121,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,320,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $401,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $276.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

