Needham & Company LLC Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $25.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after acquiring an additional 160,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

