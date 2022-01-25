Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $845.67

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $845.67.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $687.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $777.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $788.41. ASML has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

