Qtron Investments LLC Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after acquiring an additional 609,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

