Qtron Investments LLC Has $628,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,553.78.

SHOP stock opened at $938.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,357.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,439.01. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

