Qtron Investments LLC Grows Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 114.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

BBVA opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

