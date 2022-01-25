Qtron Investments LLC Invests $709,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

AMD stock opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.