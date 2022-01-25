Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

