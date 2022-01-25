Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Announces Earnings Results

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Shares of RTX opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

