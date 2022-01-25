Alerus Financial NA Has $2.22 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.90.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

