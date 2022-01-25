Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,021 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alerus Financial NA cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 143.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

