22,278 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

