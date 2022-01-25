Alerus Financial NA Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 65,088 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 237.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 205.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 205.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $298.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.85 and a 200-day moving average of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

