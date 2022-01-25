Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $789.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $61.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

