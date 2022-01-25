Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,060 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

