Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

