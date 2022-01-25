Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.64 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

