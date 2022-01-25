TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,167 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGN stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

