Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 204.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $35,514,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 168.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 459,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,835,000 after purchasing an additional 275,218 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

