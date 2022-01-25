Zacks: Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,412,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKA opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

