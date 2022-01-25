Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $175.78 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.