Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,578,000.

BURL stock opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.84.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

