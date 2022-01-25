8,571 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

