Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 495.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $226.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.