Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. The upstream energy player has more than 15 years of drilling inventory in the prolific basin, making production outlook bright. Its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.4% is impressive. The company boosted its free cash flow guidance for 2021 to $200-$220 million from the previously guided range of $140-$170 million. Also, it increased its 2021 production guidance to 60,500-61,850 Boe/d. Overall, with crude oil price improving at a massive scale, thanks to the rolling out of several coronavirus vaccines, business scenario is becoming extremely bright for the leading upstream energy player.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDEV. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 6.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

