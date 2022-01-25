Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 984,452 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 922,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.