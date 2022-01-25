TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

F opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

