TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,840 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.88. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.47 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

