TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,840 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.88. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.47 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
