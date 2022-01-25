PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.