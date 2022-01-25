PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 118.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 197.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

