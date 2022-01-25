Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post $3.85 EPS

Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.94. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $16.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.04 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $19.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.04 and its 200-day moving average is $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $9,489,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

