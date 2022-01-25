Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $609.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.