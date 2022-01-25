WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s current price.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.50.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

