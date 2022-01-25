Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend payment by 74.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,448. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

