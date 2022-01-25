iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $49,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,558,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

